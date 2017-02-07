Washington Co. deputies searching Tigard home

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching a home near the Tigard Public Library as part of a law enforcement investigation on Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms the search warrant is being executed in the 9200 block of Southwest Hillview Street.

Deputy Shannon Wilde, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said she was waiting on a briefing from incident commanders about the search warrant.

There have been no reported injuries.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as new information is released.