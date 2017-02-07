Tillamook woman dies after zip line failure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman died while riding on a zip line that stretches across a river in northwestern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Joshua Jackson says he and Tami McVay had been riding on the zip line together when a tree holding up the line uprooted and fell on them.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old McVay suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene on Saturday.

Jackson was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Emergency responders had used all-terrain vehicles and hiked about two miles to get to the couple after receiving a 911 call saying McVay was injured.

Records show Jackson was wanted in connection with a 2012 conviction for assault and recklessly endangering another person.