Reed College student dies days after fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Reed College student critically injured in a Sunday morning apartment fire has died.

Mara Gibbs was trapped inside her Garden Park Apartment when the blaze broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday. Two other young women students jumped to safety.

The flames also spread to four other apartments right next to Reed College. The Garden Park Apartments are not part of college housing, but many students live there. Gibbs was trapped, but two others – Miranda McGough and Hattie Dalzell — suffered minor injuries.

A YouCaring page was set up to help

Reed College President John Kroger sent this note to students, faculty and staff:

It is with profound sadness that I share the tragic news that Margalit “Mara” Gibbs, one of the Reed students injured in the off-campus apartment fire on Sunday morning, has passed away. This is a sudden and shocking loss to the entire community. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mara’s family, roommates, friends and all those who are mourning her today. Mara’s mother has told us that the relationships that Mara forged during her time at Reed were the most meaningful she has ever had. She is thankful that Mara found such close, loving, and caring friends. Mara’s parents are in Portland for only a short time, and they would like to honor her life with a gathering on campus. Please join Mara’s family and friends for a community gathering onWednesday, February 8, 6pm in the Student Union. Death is extremely difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden, and even more so when it takes someone so very young. Many of you may struggle with a variety of emotions, and I want to assure you that we are here for you, for each other. We encourage students, in particular those most directly affected, to let faculty and staff know how we can help. For students who may want individual counseling, we encourage you to reach out to Reed’s Health and Counseling, which will accommodate walk-in appointments and hold extended hours until 7pm Tuesday,Wednesday, and Thursday.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.