Sex abuse indictment filed against Micah Rhodes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County grand jury handed up a 5-count indictment against a well-known activist following allegations that he had sex with a minor.

Micah Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment. Rhodes is charged with 4 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

All 5 counts allege that the crimes occurred during 2014-2015. There is only one named victim in the complaint against Rhodes.

The victim was a minor at the time he and Rhodes engaged in consensual sexual contact, according to court records.

Police have identified another victim, a female, who was a minor when she had sexual contact with Rhodes, according to court records. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating that case, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Rhodes was convicted as a juvenile of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. Because of his conviction, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Rhodes posted bail earlier this month and has been released from jail. Attempts to reach him for comment on this story have been unsuccessful.