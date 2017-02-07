PDX: Future protests require permit, free-speech zone

Related Coverage Day 2: Protesters at PDX fight Trump immigration ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — After two days of loud and sometimes raucous protests at Portland International Airport brought on by President Trump’s executive order limiting travel from seven nations, the Port of Portland is going to require future protests to get permits and stay in a “free-speech zone.”

Port officials said Monday, Feb. 6, that affect groups of 10 or more people. The restrictions will be in place because of “safety concerns for passengers and employees.”

“Our hearts go out to the families that were caught up in the confusion surrounding this executive order,” said Port of Portland Executive Director Bill Wyatt.

Hundreds of people gathered at PDX Jan. 28 and 29, after President Trump signed the executive order, protesting the travel restrictions. Groups marching through the terminal shouted and waved signs.

The port said that “roving protests” wouldn’t be allowed at the airport.

“The port cannot allow activity that interferes with airport operations, compromises airport safety and security, or disrupts airport businesses, employees and travelers,” officials said Monday.

Port officials said groups wanting to protest at the airport would need a permit and would be limited to a free-speech area on the upper outer roadway “because it provides a highly visible covered area with convenient access to and from the MAX train platform.”

People who want to get permits must contact the airport. The permits are provided free of charge.

