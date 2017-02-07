Hillsboro schools add days to make up for winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro School District announced its plans to make up for 9 days lost due to winter weather in December and January.

School district board members met Tuesday and approved a plan to eliminate late start and early release on Wednesdays, make April 14 a school day and add June 19-23 as school days for grades K-11.

The district previously allotted 1 hour for Academic Seminar on Wednesdays. Students at the secondary level would arrive 30 minutes late and elementary students would leave 30 minutes early to make time for the program. Starting February 15, there will no longer be late start or early release, and Academic Seminars will be reduced to 30 minutes total.

District calendars previously listed Friday, April 14 as a no-school day for teacher and grade preparation. But to make up for snow days, school will be in session that day.

School will also be in session Monday-Friday, June 19-23, with early release on June 23, for students in grades K-11. Graduating seniors aren’t affected by this change.

Hillsboro School District’s calendar will be updated by Wednesday morning.