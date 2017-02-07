Cousin charged for violent Newport pit bull attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fight between cousins in Newport ended up with one of them being attacked by a pit bull, according to police.

Investigators say Carlos Garcia and his cousin were in a vehicle together when they started fighting. Things got physical and that’s when Garcia took out a knife and tried to stab his cousin who was driving.

During the fight, the victim grabbed the knife in an effort to defend himself. He suffered a large cut across his palm.

Garcia’s pit bull also attacked the victim during the fight, causing injury to his head and arm.

Garcia is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree assault and maintaining a dangerous dog. He is being held on $150,000 bail.

His next court hearing is scheduled for February 13.