18-year-old dachshund checks off bucket list items

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (KOIN) — Morgan the 18-year-old long-haired dachshund has lived a long life, but there’s still some things he’d like to do.

His foster mom, Katy Reidy, created a bucket list after adopting him through Senior Paws Sanctuary, an animal rescue mission that helps older dogs find homes.

And thanks to Reidy’s help, Morgan is living out his senior years in style.

WINK News reports the dog and his foster mom have flown on an airplane, done beach yoga, visited a crime lab and ridden in firetrucks — all within the last year.

Morgan’s latest adventure happened Tuesday as he felt the wind blow through his hair while riding with the top down in a Volkswagen convertible.

“It was super fun to see him with his ears blowing in the wind,” Reidy said.

Next on the list was getting Morgan’s picture taken with a law enforcement officer.

Morgan really hit it off with his new friends at Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who gave him a doggy gift bag before swearing him in as an honorary junior deputy.

Reidy says she and her furry friend have no plans to stop making fun memories together anytime soon. The dachshund will celebrate his 19th birthday in March.

You can send Morgan a birthday card at this address:

Morgan

1413 Caywood Circle South

Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

If you’d like, you can also put a $1 bill in your card that Reidy says she will donate to help other animals at Senior Paws Sanctuary in Lee County, Florida.