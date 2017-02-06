Where We Live: Glenn Jackson, King of the Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Portlanders cross the I-205 bridge between Oregon and Washington every day. It’s named for Glenn Jackson, a man called “Mr. Oregon.”

If it weren’t for Jackson, where we live could have been a very different place. The bridge, crossed 16,000 times a day as drivers travel across the Columbia River. was Jackson’s crowning achievement.

“He was, in my opinion, the most powerful unelected person in the history of Oregon in the mid-20th century,” historian William Stack said.

Jackson was born and raised in Albany and inherited the Albany-Democrat Herald newspaper from his dad. He became head of the Oregon Highway Commission, which is known today as the Oregon Department of Transportation. For 20 years, from 1959 to 1979, Jackson’s day job was running Pacific Power and Light. He made things happen with a phone call.

“You never crossed him,” Stack said. “And if you did so, you did so at your peril.”

In the 1960s and ’70s, Jackson used abundant federal highway money to build some 700 miles of Oregon highways. Portland reaped huge benefits.

“Jackson built I-5, he built the Fremont Bridge, the Marquam Bridge, the Astoria Bridge, I-205 and culminating in the Glenn Jackson Bridge,” Stack said.

Jackson never saw the opening in 1982 — he died in 1980, at age 79. Although the bridge mostly covers Washington state, it’s only fitting that it’s named after him.

“That was his prize crown jewel,” Stack said.

The environmental movement and the EPA stalled Jackson’s aspirations to build even more highways.

“Had he built those, it would have destroyed most of Portland’s historic neighborhoods,” Stack said.

Some neighborhoods were destroyed, but Oregon’s infrastructure owes much to Jackson. He also ironically helped start to the environmental group, 1000 Friends of Oregon, with Governor Tom McCall, so he did soften his stance on unbridled development.