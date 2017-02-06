Vancouver car prowls linked to string of burglaries

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man and a teenager are believed to be responsible for as many as 50 car prowls and 15 burglaries.

Vancouver detectives arrested Wesley E. Neill, 20, and a 16-year-old for the residential burglaries.

Several car prowls were reported the night of January 31 in the area around 4500 Washington Street, and investigators followed leads that seemed to connect the car prowls with 10 to 15 burglaries.

Many of the burglaries and car prowls weren’t reported, police said, which makes it tough to get the stolen property back to its rightful owner. This case covers a very specific geographic area in the Lincoln neighborhood.

Anyone who did report the loss can contact Detective Zachary Ripp at 360.487.7400, extension 3112.

Neill was booked into the Clark County Jail and the teen is being held in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.