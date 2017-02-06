Trump claims media failing to report terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the media is dropping the ball on reporting extremist attacks.

During his speech Monday at U.S. Central Command, Trump pointed to recent extremist attacks in San Bernardino, Calif., Boston and Paris.

He says, “Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland,” adding: “It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.”

Asked about Trump’s remarks Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “The president’s comments were very clear.”

Spicer says Trump feels a “protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.”

___

The White House has released a list of 78 attacks it describes as “executed or inspired by” the Islamic State group.

The White House says most did not get sufficient attention.

The list includes incidents like a truck massacre in Nice that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group.

