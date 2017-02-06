Snow misses Portland, hits surrounding areas

ASTORIA, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland may not have seen much snow on Sunday, but surrounding areas did.

The Kelso area saw more than a couple inches.

Rainier resident Carla Rodgers scraped more than 5 inches of snow off her windshield on Monday morning. She’s a native of Pennsylvania and liked what she saw when snow began to fall at her house on Sunday afternoon.

“It started snowing just as the Superbowl started, and I went outside, and it was snowing all night,” said Carla Rodgers.

A sloppy wet snow kept falling approaching the top of Rainier Hill at 550 feet.

By 9 a.m. on Monday, temperatures moderated, and snow plows cleared slush from the road.

School was called off in the Rainier, Longview, and Kelso.

Down U.S. 30 in the town of Clatskanie, even more snow fell. School was cancelled there as well.

A fallen tree blocked one lane of U.S. 30 for a brief time, but road crews in the area responded with chainsaws and got things rolling again in short order.

Snow even fell on Oregon’s north coast in Astoria. From the Astoria Column to downtown, both were covered in white stuff.

One Astoria resident told KOIN 6 News, “I lived in Colorado 15 years. [The snow’s] not so surprising, but [it is] surprising to have it here and surprising to have this much.”