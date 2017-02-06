Reed student remains in critical condition after fire

Related Coverage Reed College students hurt in apartment blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Reed College student is still in critical condition at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center after a large fire swept through her apartment.

Portland Fire and Rescue said 3 women lived at the apartment, but only two of the residents were present at the time of the fire. Another woman visiting the two residents was also present during the fire, officials said.

The flames also spread to 4 other apartments right next to Reed College. The Garden Park Apartments are not part of college housing, but many students live there. Fire crews were called around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning in response to the fire.

A smoke detector went off, and 2 of the women in the apartment escaped by jumping from the second story. A third became trapped, but firefighters later pulled her out. She is still in critical condition, officials said.

“Two of them jumped out of the apartment. The third was unable to get out, just because of where the fire was and her particular bedroom,” said Lt. Rich Chatman, public information officer for Portland Fire and Rescue.

Two of the 3 students affected by the fire are Reed College students, according to the school. They’re unsure of the 3rd student.

Abigail Mosing, a Reed College student said, “Because the names of the students weren’t released, a lot of thoughts went through my head. What if I was in class with these people? What is these are my friends?”

One student has been released from the hospital, but as of Monday afternoon, 2 remained in the medical center.

“I live in the apartment complex, right across from the apartments it happened in. Since it was so close, I was thinking, ‘This could have been me,’” said Mosing.

Reed College sent out an email to students saying the school is there to support the students.

Fire crews said they don’t believe the fire was suspicious.

“At this point, investigators have not indicated that it appears to be suspicious or any kind of arson fire,” said Chatman.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.