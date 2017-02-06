Merkley, Senate Dems pull all-nighter to oppose DeVos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley and other Democratic senators are pulling an all-nighter Monday night and into Tuesday morning to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary.

DeVos’ nomination has drawn particularly fierce opposition from teachers’ unions and others. Two GOP senators have announced plans to oppose her, which could result in a 50-50 Senate vote Tuesday.

President Mike Pence could cast the deciding vote to confirm DeVos.

“Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours until the final vote to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Sen. Patty Murray said, D-Wash., said on on the Senate floor Monday.

Merkley told his Twitter followers he would take the Senate floor from 2-3 a.m.

Hey night owls in Oregon, I've got the 2-3 am PST shift holding the floor tonight to stand against #DeVos. Tune in! https://t.co/IymmlT0Pkz — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 7, 2017

Other senators also tweeted about the all-nighter, sharing when they’d be speaking.

For the next 24 hours, @SenateDems will #HoldTheFloor to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 6, 2017

Thank you all for your support. I'll be up all night working to get "just one more" republican to vote against Betsy DeVos. pic.twitter.com/SUWHrc5zZM — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 7, 2017

Joining colleagues voicing opposition to #DeVos on Senate floor at 3am. VA students & families deserve a champion of public ed! #NoOnDeVos — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 6, 2017

Took the 4am shift. The chances you will be watching are bested only by the chances a grizzly bear walks into your kid's school today. https://t.co/757Tylf2jB — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2017

Sen. Ron Wyden tweeted several messages against DeVos’ nomination.

Scott Rodman teaches third grade in Tillamook, Oregon. He's a #NoOnDeVos & I am too. pic.twitter.com/z1RxFNf8rR — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 7, 2017

Making it loud & clear outside the U.S. Capitol today: #NoOnDeVos. Privatizing public edu. will not give every child the chance to succeed pic.twitter.com/ddTnmz0Hhn — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 6, 2017

Other senators who already took the floor shared videos recounting what they said.

Her priorities are not in the best interest of our students, teachers & public schools. Here is why I’m voting #NoOnDeVos pic.twitter.com/ChZB3TE6i1 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 6, 2017

Every single Democrat will be standing with their constituents and opposing Betsy DeVos. #NoOnDeVos pic.twitter.com/N5xZHptfik — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 6, 2017

