Merkley, Senate Dems pull all-nighter to oppose DeVos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley and other Democratic senators are pulling an all-nighter Monday night and into Tuesday morning to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary.
DeVos’ nomination has drawn particularly fierce opposition from teachers’ unions and others. Two GOP senators have announced plans to oppose her, which could result in a 50-50 Senate vote Tuesday.
President Mike Pence could cast the deciding vote to confirm DeVos.
“Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours until the final vote to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Sen. Patty Murray said, D-Wash., said on on the Senate floor Monday.
Merkley told his Twitter followers he would take the Senate floor from 2-3 a.m.
Other senators also tweeted about the all-nighter, sharing when they’d be speaking.
Sen. Ron Wyden tweeted several messages against DeVos’ nomination.
Other senators who already took the floor shared videos recounting what they said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report