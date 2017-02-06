Man hit by box truck, killed in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died on Monday morning after being hit by a box truck.

Portland Police say the crash happened in the 7600 block of North Interstate Avenue at 9:07 a.m. Officers say the man may have been on a bicycle when he was hit.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Northbound Interstate Avenue is anticipated to be closed for several hours due to the crash investigation. Southbound Interstate Avenue and MAX traffic is moving regularly through the area.