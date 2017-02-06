Heavy weekend rains cause flooding, landslides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rains caused a number of landslides over the weekend and into Monday morning.
A landslide closed one lane of US 26 EB near the Zoo. Traffic was already backing up as the morning commute got underway Monday. Another landslide closed the right lane of OR 43 SB at the Sellwood Bridge.
A number of roads were closed in Washington County due to standing water or other issues. Check here for an updated list.
In Clackamas County, a landslide was reported on Highway 224 near SE Tong Road.