Heavy weekend rains cause flooding, landslides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rains caused a number of landslides over the weekend and into Monday morning.

A landslide closed one lane of US 26 EB near the Zoo. Traffic was already backing up as the morning commute got underway Monday. Another landslide closed the right lane of OR 43 SB at the Sellwood Bridge.

Landslide closing right lane of US-26 EB just past Oregon Zoo. Already slowing an already slow commute pic.twitter.com/epn2V5Hm8I — Trevor Ault (@TrevorKOIN) February 6, 2017

A number of roads were closed in Washington County due to standing water or other issues. Check here for an updated list.

In Clackamas County, a landslide was reported on Highway 224 near SE Tong Road.

Deputy on scene says landslide on 224 is still active. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/cG2muYaZGc — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 6, 2017