Gresham man, 21, missing since January 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department is looking for a developmentally delayed man who has been missing January 22.

Authorities said 21-year-old Jaquan Jenkins went missing from his home and hasn’t been heard from since. He functions at a third grade level, and his family is worried someone may try to take advantage of him.

He takes medication daily but doesn’t have his medication with him, police said.

The Gresham Police Department described Jenkins as a light-skinned black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-10 and weighs about 190 pounds.

Jenkins’ family was told he had been seen near the Lloyd Center on Monday. He has a number of homeless friends and may be staying in a downtown Portland camp, police said.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact authorities at 503.618.2719.