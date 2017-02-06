FBI offers $3K to catch serial Oregon bank robber

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is offering a $3000 reward to help capture a man suspected of robbing at least 5 banks in Oregon in the past 6 weeks.

The white man, between 35 and 50 years old, generally walks into a bank, demands cash from the teller and then leaves the scene on foot.

He’s suspected of robbing Chase Banks in Lake Oswego, McMinnville and Salem on December 21, 2016, January 10, 2017 and January 19, 2017. He’s also the suspect in the robbery at OnPoint Community Credit Union in McMinnville and January 24, 2017 and the First Federal Savings and Loan in Newberg on February 3, 2017.

The suspect weighs about 150 pounds with an average build, has a gray goatee and sunken cheeks. He tends to wear baseball caps, including one that said “FBI.”

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI: In Salem, 503.362.6601, in Portland 503.224.4181