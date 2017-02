PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died behind the wheel early Monday morning in Brush Prairie.

Clark County Fire District 3 officials say they discovered the crash on NE 144th Street at 2:15 a.m. The driver had veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash appears to involve only the driver’s car. An investigation into the crash continues.

The driver’s identity has not been released.