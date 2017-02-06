Deputies: Man abused girls he met at martial arts school

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man has been convicted of sexually abusing 2 young girls he met at a Beaverton martial arts academy, deputies said.

Chandler Osofsky was reportedly 15 when he abused the girls who were enrolled at Aim High Martial Arts, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the first case began in October 2015. Osofsky pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and served his sentence in that case.

The second victim came forward in May 2016, and on February 3 Osofsky was convicted of attempted sexual abuse and attempted unlawful sexual penetration.

A date for his sentencing has not been set.

Detectives believe Osofsky may have had additional victims. Anyone who has information they would like to share with authorities should call 503.846.2755.