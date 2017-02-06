Construction to begin on new Multnomah Co. Courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Construction will begin on the new Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday evening.

The City of Portland approved a noise variance permit for the project, and underground utility work will start as a result, according to county officials.

Utility work will be done from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday to “minimize impacts to commuters.”

Temporary street detours and lane closures will be required at Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Main Street from Monday until February 19. Eastbound access to the Hawthorne Bridge at Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Madison Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. February 27 through March 17.

Sawcutting, excavating and sound from vacuum trucks are all to be expected due to the construction, officials said.

To file a noise complaint, call 503.988.8888.

The Multnomah County Commission unanimously approved construction of the new courthouse in April 2015.

To make way for the new courthouse, the county bought the property that housed popular restaurant Veritable Quandary, which opened in 1971.

Before the courthouse project was approved, VQ owner Dennis King and several employees begged the county not to build the courthouse next to his business. The county eventually decided to move forward with the project, and VQ closed in September 2016. It has since been demolished.