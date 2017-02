Related Coverage Super Sunday: A lot of moisture in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It didn’t take long for wet weather to cause road problems in Multnomah County on Sunday afternoon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Southeast Pipeline Road is completely closed near the 31700 block due to flooding and a sinkhole. They encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

One lane of East Historic Columbia River Highway was closed at the Start Street Bridge due to a landslide.

Stay tuned to KOIN 6 News for more road updates as they become available.