Westbrook powers Thunder past Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) gets his hand on the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) shoots in front of center Steven Adams, left, in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Westbrook also had eight assists and four rebounds in his eighth 40-point performance of the season. Victor Oladipo added 24 points and 13 boards, helping Oklahoma City (30-22) move within a half-game of idle Memphis for sixth in the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard had 29 points and seven rebounds for Portland (22-30), which has dropped three of four. C.J. McCollum added 19 points and eight boards.