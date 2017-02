PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s combined sewer system overflowed into the Willamette River Sunday afternoon as heavy rains pounded the area.

The sewage overflow started around 1:30 p.m. at the outfall near the Ross Island Bridge, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

People are being told to avoid contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours.

This is reportedly the third sewage overflow this winter.

For more information, click here.