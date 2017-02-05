Photos: Falcons vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON (AP) — While so many were expecting a shootout, a scoreless first quarter in the Super Bowl is nothing new for Tom Brady.

Brady, trying to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, never led his team to a point in the first quarter of his previous six Super Bowls, including his four wins.

