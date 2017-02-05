Photos: Falcons vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
HOUSTON (AP) — While so many were expecting a shootout, a scoreless first quarter in the Super Bowl is nothing new for Tom Brady.

Brady, trying to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, never led his team to a point in the first quarter of his previous six Super Bowls, including his four wins.

