Oregon band teacher faces child sexual abuse charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – A 34-year-old middle school band teacher in western Oregon is facing multiple felony child sexual abuse charges.

Matthew McKinley Woodford on Sunday remained in the Lane County Jail with a $1.7 million bond.

The Springfield Police Department arrested Woodford on Friday. He faces 17 charges that include luring a minor.

Springfield School District spokeswoman Jenna McCulley on Saturday told The Register-Guard that Woodford has been placed on leave from his job as Thurston Middle School’s music director.