Man faces homicide charge in January hit-run

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – A 24-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges after an early January hit-and-run in Vancouver led to the death of one of the pedestrians weeks later.

On January 11, Christian Walton and a woman were walking in the 11300 block of SE 10th Street when they were hit by a car that lost control on a snowy road. The driver didn’t stop, and the victims were treated and released at an area hospital.

But 16 days later, Walton suffered a medical emergency and died at his home. He was 27.

Investigators continued to look into the case and found the vehicle on February 1. Two days later, Ernesto Tapia Estrada was arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run/death injury.

Estrada is being held in the Clark County Jail.