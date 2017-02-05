Forest Grove woman killed in Hwy 47 crash near Banks

WASHINGTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old Forest Grove woman was killed in a crash along Hwy 47 just south of Banks on Sunday, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. when Nichele Brook Akers’ 2005 Chrysler van crossed the center line on Hwy 47 and crashed into a 1997 Ford truck that was driving in the opposite direction, according to OSP.

Akers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the Ford truck — a couple from Banks and their 3 children — were reportedly taken to Oregon Health & Science University with minor injuries.

Weather is considered to have been a factor in the crash, OSP said.

The investigation continues.