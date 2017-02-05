Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen at mouth of Columbia River

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three commercial fishermen Sunday morning at the mouth of the Columbia River after their vessel started taking on water.

Coast Guard officials say the captain of the fishing vessel Coastal Reign reported taking on water at 3:20 a.m. after striking a submerged object.

A helicopter and 47-foot rescue vessel were dispatched with the helicopter arriving first followed shortly afterward by the boat crew.

The Coast Guard passed a dewatering pump to Coastal Reign and put a crewmember aboard the vessel to set it up.

Officials say that after pumping water from the vessel, it was towed to a safe mooring at Skipanon Marina in Warrenton, Oregon, at about 4:40 a.m.