Car cut in half during Gresham crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car was cut in half during a crash in Gresham on Sunday around 6 a.m.

The Gresham Police Department said a 21-year-old man was driving a 2003 Nissan Ultima west on Burnside Street near 181st Avenue when the crash took place. The preliminary investigation revealed he likely ran a red light, causing him to be struck in an intersection by a Ford sport utility vehicle, authorities said.

From there, he was pushed toward a nearby MAX platform.

The Ultima was the vehicle cut in half, and its driver was hospitalized with serious injuries that were not life threatening. The main injuries consisted of broken bones, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford SUV also received minor injuries.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation further revealed excessive speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The name of the injured driver wasn’t immediately released by police.