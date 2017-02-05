Firefighters rescue 3 victims in 2nd alarm fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters on Sunday morning found 3 people inside a burning apartment complex near Reed College.

The extent of the victims’ injuries have not been released by Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported Sunday at 5:15 a.m. initially in the area of SE 51st and Steele Street, but when crews arrived they were unable to locate the fire.

Emergency dispatchers were able to track the caller’s phone, who reported thick black smoke and fire coming from the residence to the area of SE 30th and Steele.

When police and firefighters got there, they found heavy fire and thick black smoke coming from at least 2 apartment units.

A second-alarm was called immediately upon crews arriving.

The 3 people who were found inside the apartment were evacuated from the fire. Additional ambulances were called to the scene.

