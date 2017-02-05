2 teens killed in head-on crash with OSP pickup truck

COOS CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Two 18-year-olds were killed Sunday after being involved in a head-on crash with an Oregon State Police pickup truck on Hwy 101, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near milepost 241 in Millington, which is south of Coos Bay, according to OSP.

Investigators determined an 18-year-old lost control of his Mitsubishi and crossed over the center line, crashing head-on into an OSP pickup truck driven by an on duty trooper working with the fish and wildlife division.

Another 18-year-old was in the passenger seat of the Mitsubishi at the time of the crash, OSP said, and a 16-year-old girl was in the backseat of the car.

Both 18-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old girl had to be extricated from the car and was taken to a local hospital. She was then airlifted to River Bend Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OSP trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told investigators the Mitsubishi was driving at an excessive speed when it came around a corner just before the crash, OSP said.

A third car tried to avoid the crash but sustained some damage.

No one in that car was injured, according to OSP.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.