Super Sunday may bring Super Storm to Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Super Sunday may be remembered for more than football.

Another round of snow with the potential for a major impact on the Portland metro — plus most of Oregon — is likely heading into the area on Sunday, though the exact timing and strength remains a bit undetermined.

A Winter Storm Watch for the entire Portland metro — and practically the entire KOIN 6 News viewing area — will go into effect Sunday morning and last through Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Hood River area until 1 p.m. Saturday — and there is an avalanche warning for Mount Hood.

The Timing

The next 24 hours will determine how much snow falls and where we’ll see it. Then rain on Monday and possibly a rain-snow mix on Tuesday.

Sunday begins with rain, then mixes to include snow by midday. On Sunday afternoon, it turns to all snow and continues solidly through Monday morning — when it will turn to rain again.

What’s causing this is 2 systems over the Pacific Ocean and headed toward the Pacific Northwest: A low-pressure system moving south and a different low-pressure system with subtropical moisture from Hawaii headed north. They’ll combine and bring the potential for serious amounts of snow.

