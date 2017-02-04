Portland cafes join national ACLU fundraiser

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of coffee shops and restaurants across the country are participating in a fundraiser Sunday for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Sprudge.com is hosting the fundraiser, and will be matching a portion of the donations from companies that participate. According to Sprudge, more than 800 cafes in 41 states are participating.

Several Portland companies are participating, including Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Either/Or Cafe, Pizza Jerk, Sizzie Pie and more.

Interest in donating to the ACLU has increased since the election.

Bryan Davidson, assistant manager at the Stumptown cafe on Belmont, said their cafe is donating 15% of proceeds this weekend.

“We wanted to support everyone in these turbulent times and the ALCU is a non-partisan protector of liberty and freedom for all,” Davidson said.