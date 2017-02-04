Iranian baby to be treated at OHSU for heart problem

Related Coverage Iranian baby gets waiver to come to U.S. for surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4-month-old Iranian baby who became a focal point in the opposition to President Trump’s travel ban will be treated at OHSU for a life-threatening heart condition.

Fatemah Rashad, who needs urgent treatment, was all set to travel to the US from Iran with her mother to have a life-saving operation until Trump’s executive order banned immigrants like them from entering the country.

Because Fatemeh was born in Iran, the visa and all endorsed documents disappeared overnight on January 27.

The hospital tweeted Friday that “OHSU stands ready and willing to care for this child if she is able to be admitted to the U.S.” Early Saturday morning, OHSU officials announced the baby would be treated in Portland.

Hospitals in Iran don’t have the proper equipment to operate on Fatemeh. According to Oregon lawmakers who confirmed the situation, Fatemeh’s condition has been reviewed by doctors at hospitals across the U.S. who agree that if she doesn’t get surgery soon, she’ll die.

All the baby’s medical documents regarding the baby’s condition were sent to doctors in New York and OHSU, who offered to treat her.

New York Governor Andrew was granted a waiver to allow Fatemeh and her family entry to the country. Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to make it happen.

Before Cuomo’s request was granted, Oregon lawmakers — Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Congressional representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Shrader — also sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Friday asking for a waiver to allow Fatemeh’s family to come to the U.S.

The letter went on to say: “Granting her family’s request to travel to the U.S. is not only the moral and humanitarian decision, but would signal to Iran and the rest of the world that, even in the face of highly strained diplomatic relations, the United States offers help to those suffering tragic circumstances.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.