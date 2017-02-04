Game On! Tailgate crab rolls recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for something tasty to feed your friends while watching the Big Game, this is a great option.

Leigh Ann from Fred Meyer has a lot of recipes up her sleeve and demonstrated crab rolls for the Big Game. John Corbin with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission says this is the perfect time of year to enjoy crab.

“It’s Dungeness crab season right now on the Oregon coast,” Corbin said. “The crab are really, really full of meat this year.”

Ingredients

1 1/2 pound crab meat, lightly shredded

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup celery, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 hoagie rolls

Mix the ingredients in a large bowl and serve on hoagie rolls.

Serving suggestions: Scoop crab mixture onto cucumber slices or hollow out a loaf of bread, place the mixture inside

Leigh Ann also suggested mixing some crab into guacamole for an extra surprise.

