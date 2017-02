VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 77-year-old woman with dementia has not been seen since visiting her ill husband at Sunnyside hospital Thursday afternoon.

Barbara Secord was last seen around 3 p.m., Vancouver police said. She was leaving Sunnyside hospital and headed toward her home in Vancouver and was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with the Washington plate AUR-5569.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.