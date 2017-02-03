PBOT salt use seems to pass early test

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the potential for more snow in the Portland metro area on Sunday and with another morning of freezing rain in the books, regional residents are both tired of the winter and tired of not being able to get around.

A 30-vehicle pileup left I-5 near Capitol Highway a tangled mess early Friday. A number of other crashes were reported throughout the region but no major injury crashes.

On Wednesday, Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman and officials with PBOT said they would use 100 tons of rock salt in specific areas for this upcoming storm.

They began salting the roads Thursday night.

Friday, PBOT tweeted the early tests seemed successful:

Alert: Salt @ 3am turned ice to slush, & rain helped make Mt Scott & Terwilliger routes passable, w/slick spots. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 3, 2017

Advisory: PBOT sent all 3 salt trucks to NW Skyline Blvd: US26 to Newberry Rd & NW Germantown: Skyline to US30. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 3, 2017

ALERT: Road salt & rain still leaving slick spots & wet passable roads. Still use caution. Avoid travel. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 3, 2017

But with another round of — let’s face it, lousy weather — on tap, PBOT officials will have to decide if they’re going to expand the areas where the salt was used.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.