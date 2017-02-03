Neighbors push back on transitional housing proposal

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people who live in Aloha are trying to stop a transitional housing project from being built near 2 schools.

They’re worried because of something that happened near a similar facility run by the same company 7 years ago.

Until a few weeks ago, neighbors were under the impression the 1.3 acre lot in Washington County was going to become a park. Now, they hear the county is thinking of handing it over to the non-profit Luke-Dorf, which wants to build 3 duplexes for affordable housing on the land.

The group’s websites says it provides housing and support services to those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

Residents learned Luke-Dorf was sued 5 years ago after one of its tenants was convicted of the rape and assault of an 11-year-old in 2010. The tenant, Telly Heath, also raped a 21-year-old woman who lived near the facility.

Those crimes have people like Diane Dickoff upset that they didn’t learn about the proposal for transitional housing sooner. She’s behind a Facebook effort to fight the facility’s development.

“I think it’s a done deal. I don’t think there’s any way to fight it,” Dickoff said. “You look online, they have all the information online for the site and 2 weeks ago I did not know one thing about this. I thought it was going to be a park.”

Luke-Dorf says the proposed housing is for “healthy, stable individuals who are able to pay rent and live independently.”

A spokesperson for Washington County did not want to comment until they had spoken to the neighbors in person.