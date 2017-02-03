Neighbors push back on transitional housing proposal

The land is near 2 schools

Neighbors in Aloha are angry about a proposed transitional housing project run by a company that was sued after a tenant raped a child in 2010. (KOIN)
ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people who live in Aloha are trying to stop a transitional housing project from being built near 2 schools.

They’re worried because of something that happened near a similar facility run by the same company 7 years ago.

Until a few weeks ago, neighbors were under the impression the 1.3 acre lot in Washington County was going to become a park. Now, they hear the county is thinking of handing it over to the non-profit Luke-Dorf, which wants to build 3 duplexes for affordable housing on the land.

The group’s websites says it provides housing and support services to those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

Tally Heath was convicted of the rape and assault of an 11-year-old in 2010.
Residents learned Luke-Dorf was sued 5 years ago after one of its tenants was convicted of the rape and assault of an 11-year-old in 2010. The tenant, Telly Heath, also raped a 21-year-old woman who lived near the facility.

Those crimes have people like Diane Dickoff upset that they didn’t learn about the proposal for transitional housing sooner. She’s behind a Facebook effort to fight the facility’s development.

“I think it’s a done deal. I don’t think there’s any way to fight it,” Dickoff said. “You look online, they have all the information online for the site and 2 weeks ago I did not know one thing about this. I thought it was going to be a park.”

Luke-Dorf says the proposed housing is for “healthy, stable individuals who are able to pay rent and live independently.”

A spokesperson for Washington County did not want to comment until they had spoken to the neighbors in person.