Man found in Coweeman River was shot to death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man whose body was found in the Coweeman River was shot to death and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Clark Edward Calquhoun was reported missing on January 6, but the Rainier, Washington resident was last seen December 28. The body of the 53-year-old was recovered on January 28 in Kelso.

The Cowlitz County coroner’s autopsy revealed he was shot to death. Authorities did not say how many times he was shot or how long he’d been dead.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said this is an active and ongoing investigation.