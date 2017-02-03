Lawsuit: Client beaten by Medford counselor

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is suing an addiction-treatment service for $2 million, alleging he was beaten by a counselor whose nickname as a mixed martial-arts fighter is “The Nightmare.”

The Mail Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Medford on behalf of Brandon Neims, who was receiving treatment for fathers with young children.

The suit asserts that Travis Cavalli struck Neims with his hands and feet, and also hit him with a whip and a sock filled with rice.

The suit names Cavalli, his supervisor and his employer – OnTrack Inc.

An OnTrack official told the Mail Tribune he was unaware of the suit. Cavalli, who no longer works there, declined comment.

The suit is another blow for OnTrack, the largest addiction recovery service in southern Oregon. It recently began a $250,000 project to upgrade housing facilities after state investigators found “deplorable” conditions.