Landlords to sue Portland tenant ordinance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group representing landlords plans to file a lawsuit Monday challenging a unanimously-passed Portland City Council ordinance that would make landlords pay tenants thousands of dollars under certain conditions.

The ordinance would make landlords pay thousands of dollars in moving costs to tenants forced out by no-cause evictions. And the ordinance would also require payment to tenants if a landlord raises the rent 10% or more within a year, forcing the renter to move.

Commissioner Chloe Eudaly joined with Mayor Ted Wheeler to get the ordinance passed under the umbrella of a housing emergency in Portland.

“We are not seeking to demonize or penalize landlords but we are asking them to recognize their role in our housing crisis and share in the burden they are creating,” Eudaly said.

“Once the consequences of exceeding a rent threshold becomes so high it becomes such a disincentive to increase rent that it amounts to a prohibition,” said John DiLorenzo, the attorney for Multifamily NW.

In essence, Multifamily NW is arguing this ordinance is rent control — which is currently banned in Oregon. The group will ask the court to put this ordinance on hold.

However, there are 2 proposals in the Oregon legislature to lift the rent control ban. Both those for and against this ordinance want the state legislature to decide on the issue this session.

The debate at City Council lasted about 5 hours on Thursday. About half of Portland residents rent, and 30% spend more than half their income on housing, the length of the debate was not surprising.

The measure requires landlords to pay between $3000 and $4000 to a tenant who they evict without cause, or if a tenant is forced to leave because the rent is increased 10% or more in a year.

“It will deter landlords from treating their tenants like old furniture you drop off at Goodwill,” Lucy Berger with Portland Tenants United told KOIN 6 News.

But landlord Maria Swarski had a different take.

“This whole thing pits landlords against tenants,” she said. “I feel like I could talk to them and they could talk to me but now it’s like us against them.”

The big reason rents keep rising is demand from a growing number of people who can’t afford to buy a home or don’t want to own one. That trend is not expected to end for a while in a popular city like Portland.