Jolley becomes 1st state champ in Sherwood wrestling history

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) – Sherwood High School has produced its share Oregon’s finest wrestlers to ever compete on the mat.

One of them is sophomore Gaven Jolley.

As a freshman, Jolley became the first wrestler in school history to win a state championship. He won it all at 113-pounds in 2016.

“It was always my dream just to a win a state title as a freshman, because my older brother [Halen Jolley]; he’d taken fifth, third and second at state,” said Jolley. “And so I always wanted to be like him. I remember coming up to the state tournament [during my] seventh grade year. I saw him in the finals, and I was just like, ‘I want to do that. I want to win.’”

Jack Murphy, a Sherwood junior, said, “He trained most of last year actually with his older brother Halen, and being brothers they would go at it. It was great for them I think to work together. To do it [win the wrestling state title] as a freshman is just awesome. That’s crazy. 6A is a really tough division, and he worked for it for sure.”

Jeff Wilson, Sherwood’s head varsity wrestling coach, said, “It’s really a rare thing [and] something that’s been pretty special for this program for him to be able to an ambassador of this program. Being the only guy ever to win it as a freshman [is huge], and we get to have him for another three years after that. It’s been pretty awesome.”

Jolley said he’s worked on doing more than the average wrestler.

“One thing I’ve focused on is just separating myself from other people, and working harder than what the average are doing,” said Jolley. “There’s plenty of things you can do to get off track. It’s always good to have fun, but if you want something that bad, then you’ll stay on the path to get it.”

Wilson said Jolley intends to repeat his success next year.

“He’s got his sights set on repeating this year and even loftier goals of possibly being able to be a four-time [wrestling state champ],” said Wilson. “I think that’s been the great thing about Gaven: he hasn’t been satisfied. He’s got bigger goals.”

Jolley told KOIN 6 News he wants others to think of him as someone who went above and beyond.

“I just want to be remembered as the kid who separates himself from the average. You know what I mean? Just the kid that’s different [and] works harder than everyone else,” said the state wrestling champ.