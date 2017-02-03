Ice creates mess in the Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a familiar sight in the Columbia River Gorge Friday evening — icy roads and vehicles stuck on I-84.

Just a few weeks ago, during the last winter storm that hit Oregon, I-84 was closed for days between Hood River and Troutdale.

Freezing rain put a layer of ice on the highway over night Thursday, causing traffic problems throughout the day. A semi-truck smashed through a guardrail and down an embankment earlier in the day. Other vehicles slid or became stuck on the ice.

“I saw a couple of people sliding, smashing their semis and trailers and all that stuff,” said Haley Tucker, who was driving through the Gorge.

People who left their cars outside, even for just a few hours, were left digging them out from under sheets of ice.

The rain stopped Friday afternoon but strong wind kept up into the night.

We've got another semi stuck at an intersection off I-84 in Troutdale. This weather is no joke pic.twitter.com/ZWgELFXKsK — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 4, 2017

Just listen to that swirling wind out here in the gorge 💨 With all the ice, drivers once again left stranded in their cars pic.twitter.com/vM0GKwndAd — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 4, 2017