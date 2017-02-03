Hosting a Super Bowl party? You’re liable

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re planning on serving alcohol at your Super Bowl party this weekend, you’ll want to keep a close eye on your guests.

An Oregon law says you could be held liable if they get into a crash while driving impaired.

Oregon has what’s called a ‘social host law’. If you serve alcohol at a party and a guest is noticeably impaired, you’re open to liability if they get behind the wheel. According to Portland Police Bureau Lt. Ryan Lee, depending on the severity of a crash, you could face civil fines or possibly even criminal punishment.

“Take responsibility of your guest,” said Lt. Lee. “Drunk driving is a serious problem. If we really want to get the Vision Zero that we’re trying to, we’ve got to take it seriously, and everybody in the community needs to be invested in it.”

Portland Police will extra officers on patrol Sunday to watch for impaired drivers. Lt. Lee says Super Bowl Sunday is possibly the worst day of the year for impaired driving crashes, citing a California study showing impaired-related crashes that resulted in injury or death jumping 77 percent the day of the Super Bowl.

In 2016 there were 56 arrests in Portland for alcohol-impaired driving, and six more for drug-impaired driving. That one day alone accounted for more than 25 percent of the total DUIIs in the entire month of Februrary.

While Washington also has a social host law, host’s can only be held liable if the alcohol was served to a person younger than the legal drinking age. If the person responsible for a drunk driving crash was 21 or older, the host cannot be held liable for their actions.