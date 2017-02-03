Gresham mom guilty but insane for killing son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dianne Davidoff, who shot and killed her teenage son in their Gresham home in 2015, was found guilty except for insanity on Friday.

Davidoff will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital for treatment, the Oregonian reported.

On September 24, 2015, she shot and killed her son, Jacob. At that time, he and his mother were in the process of moving out of their house in the 2800 block of Southeast Rosefinch Drive and were going to be moving into Davidoff’s parents’ house around the street corner.

Davidoff’s mother called 911 and reported her daughter had “accidentally” shot her grandson. When police arrived, they found Jacob lying in the doorway of his bedroom and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob was shot through the heart with a .38 caliber Ruger revolver.

In October 2015, she was found unfit for trial and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Just weeks after that, her estranged husband, Ryan, died at a different Gresham home from an apparent overdose of medication, and no foul play is suspected. He was 43.