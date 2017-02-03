Go Red: Friday focuses on women’s heart health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wear red on Friday.

Go Red for Women is a national campaign spearheaded by the American Heart Association to help raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Many women don’t realize heart disease is their biggest health threat. Doctors say many women don’t realize that heart attack symptoms in women can be subtle, such as a little chest discomfort or a little shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness or fatigue.

Information provided to KOIN 6 News by Dr. Shimoli Shah of OHSU answered some of the biggest questions about women and heart disease. Here are a few of the questions and answers:

How is a woman’s heart different than a man’s?

With regard to cardiovascular events, sometimes women present with unrecognized symptoms like heart burn, fatigue and shortness of breath. There are specific cardiovascular conditions that affect women more than men, and there are also non-cardiovascular conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, for example, that are more prevalent in women and are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. People talk about the Mediterranean diet being good for heart health. Why is that?

The Mediterranean diet is low in saturated fat, high in lean protein, fruits, veggies, and legumes. What are the biggest risk factors for women and heart attacks?

There isn’t one single risk factor; it’s a combination of factors–family history, diabetes, age, obesity, smoking history, cholesterol, bad cholesterol levels, pregnancy history–we take all of this into account. Is there a particular exercise regimen or program you’d recommend?

I would recommend staying away from fads. Find what’s right for you and what makes you feel good. Get out there and move, and get your heart rate up.

