Dry Cleaning Package Thief strikes in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the Case of the Dry Cleaning Package Thief.

In surveillance video released by the Portland Police Bureau Friday, a man carrying what appears to be dry cleaning walks up to a house in Portland, knocks on the door, then hangs the dry cleaning on the handle.

He then turns around, picks up packages off the porch and walks away.The theft happened Thursday around 2:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of NE Hancock, police said.

If you have any information about this, you’re asked to contact the Portland police.