Dozens of cars slide on icy I-5 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue officials say possibly up to 50 cars were stuck or involved in an accident on I-5 Southbound at Capitol Highway.

No one was seriously injured in the accident that began around 2:30 a.m. A TriMet bus was called to shelter stranded drivers in the cold. Both semi-trucks and cars were involved.

Crews worked to clear the roads and opened one lane at 5:30 a.m. Other freeways were icy as well and officials urged drivers to delay travel or use extra caution.

Freezing rain made driving conditions difficult Friday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise above freezing by mid-morning.

TriMet said all buses were using chains and therefore running slowly. Delays should be expected.

Please delay your trip. Driving in ice is not safe. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Dc0gNsrnAe — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 3, 2017

I-5 SB at Capitol Hwy: possible 50 cars either trapped by or involved in accident. Semi-trucks and cars involved @PBOTinfo #alerts — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 3, 2017

I-5 SB Capitol Hwy: Fire crews requesting shut down of I-5 at Terwilliger. Avoid I-5 in this area if possible. #alerts @PBOTinfo — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 3, 2017