Dozens of cars slide on icy I-5 in Portland

A crash caused by ice on Friday morning, February 3 2017. (ODOT)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue officials say possibly up to 50 cars were stuck or involved in an accident on I-5 Southbound at Capitol Highway.

No one was seriously injured in the accident that began around 2:30 a.m. A TriMet bus was called to shelter stranded drivers in the cold. Both semi-trucks and cars were involved.

Crews worked to clear the roads and opened one lane at 5:30 a.m. Other freeways were icy as well and officials urged drivers to delay travel or use extra caution.

A crash caused by ice on Friday morning, February 3 2017. (KOIN)
Freezing rain made driving conditions difficult Friday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise above freezing by mid-morning.

TriMet said all buses were using chains and therefore running slowly. Delays should be expected.

