2nd-grade teacher faces rape, sodomy charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2nd-grade teacher in Sweet Home faces rape charges over incidents that happened in 2016 at Silver Falls State Park.

Rohan Cordy, who teaches at Holley Elementary School, is accused of 5 sex crimes plus supplying alcohol to a minor.

Between June and August 2016, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, the 28-year-old YMCA summer camp councilor allegedly assaulted a teenage minor at the state park. Investigators have not found any additional victims outside the camp.

Authorities said the YMCA of both Marion and Polk counties has cooperated with the investigation, as has the Sweet Home School District.

Cordy was arrested Thursday. He faces 1st-degree charges of sodomy, rape and unlawful sexual penetration, 3rd-degree sexual abuse, supplying alcohol to a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit content.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Hagan at 503.316.6605.